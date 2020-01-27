South Africa considers Vietnam one of leading partners in S.E Asia
Ambassador Vu Van Dung and Deputy Foreign Minister of South Africa Candith Mashego-Dlamini pose for a group photo (Photo: VNA)
Pretoria (VNA) – South Africa considers Vietnam one of leading partners in Southeast Asia and continues exerting efforts to promote the bilateral ties to a new high in the coming time.
The statement was made by Deputy Foreign Minister Candith Mashego-Dlamini at a reception on January 27 for outgoing Vietnamese Ambassador to South Africa Vu Van Dung who came to bid farewell to the ministry’s leaders.
The Deputy FM said that South Africa attaches importance to developing ties with Vietnam, and stands ready with Vietnam to effectively implement common perceptions of the countries’ senior leaders, while expanding and deepening cooperation in economy, trade, investment, tourism, science-technology, culture and education, and increasing people-to-people exchange.
Deputy FM Dlamini said there is huge potential for cooperation between the two countries, especially in trade, investment and tourism. She expressed her belief that Ambassador Dung continues making contributions to boosting relations between South Africa and Vietnam.
Ambassador Dung proposed the two countries continue strengthening cooperation at multilateral forums as they are undertaking the role of non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council in 2020. Besides, South Africa is the Chair of the African Union (AU) and Vietnam serves as the Chair of ASEAN this year.
He affirmed Vietnam places importance to increasing ties with South Africa – the only nation in Africa that Vietnam has set up the partnership for cooperation and development./.