Politics Russian expert hails CPV’s leadership role in Vietnam The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) has played an important role in the national struggle for independence, Doi moi (reform) and socio-economic development in Vietnam, according to Evgheni Vasilievich Kobelev, a Russian expert on Vietnamese study.

Politics National Assembly strives to implement institutional reform Implementing institutional reform is a crucial and challenging task of the National Assembly, especially in the context of the country's rapid development and deeper economic integration, according to NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.

Politics Dream of powerful and prosperous Vietnam will come true: Deputy PM Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue expressed his belief in the bright future of Vietnam in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) on the occasion of the Lunar New Year, which falls on January 25.

Politics Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria presents credentials Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Nguyen Thanh Vinh on January 22 presented his credentials to Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune in a ceremony at El Mouradia Palace in Algiers.