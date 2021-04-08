South African newspaper: Vietnam places hope in new leadership
Pretoria News, part of Independent Media - the leading South African media group, on April 7 published an article titled “Vietnam places hope in new leadership.”
A screenshot of the article (Photo: VNA)Pretoria (VNA) - Pretoria News, part of Independent Media - the leading South African media group, on April 7 published an article titled “Vietnam places hope in new leadership.”
Val Boje, the author of the article, said with strict measures, including a nationwide lockdown, Vietnam has managed to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and quickly get its economy going, becoming one of a handful of countries that last year recorded positive economic growth.
Newly-elected Vietnamese leaders’ first task is seen as leading further growth of the economy including implementing economic reforms required by new trade deals and dealing with bottlenecks in the manufacturing sector, as well as pollution and climate change, she said.
The new leadership will continue to foster Vietnam’s foreign policies, including opening its markets to the global economy and balancing relations, and wishes to see their country prosper and play a greater role in the region and the world, according to the article.
The article also cited Ambassador to South Africa Hoang Van Loi as saying that the good relationship between the two countries is expected to grow as the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam had recognised the role of multilateral diplomacy and Vietnam has regarded South Africa as one of its strategic partners./.