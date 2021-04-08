ASEAN Vietnam affirms commitment to defence cooperation in ASEAN Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen Hoang Xuan Chien has affirmed Vietnam’s commitment to responsibly engage in cooperation within the framework of the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting (ADMM) and ADMM Plus.

World UK steps up cooperation with Southeast Asian nations Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom Dominic Raab is on a visit to Indonesia and Brunei on April 7-9 to consolidate trade and security ties as well as promote cooperation in addressing global challenges with the two nations.

World New leaders to push Vietnam forwards on development path: Russian analyst A Russian analyst has talked about the new leadership of Vietnam in a recent interview with the Vietnam News Agency, highly valuing the virtue and capacity of the country’s newly-elected leaders.

Society Tokyo prosecutors: No 'appeal' for Vietnamese girl murder case Tokyo prosecutors have decided not to ask the supreme court to review a case involving a 9-year-old Vietnamese girl, who was killed in Chiba prefecture in 2017.