South Africa's Durban city ready to promote trade with Vietnam: official
SPAR Group's distribution centre office in Durban. (Photo:VNA)Pretoria (VNA) –
She made the suggestion at a recent working session with Pham Thanh Hai, First Secretary in charge of the Trade Office in South Africa.
Hai led a delegation on a working trip to Durban from July 10-13, during which he held working sessions with leaders of DCCI and the SPAR supermarket chain, aiming to promote market potential and opportunities for trade cooperation between enterprises of the two countries.
With a population of more than 3 million, the city of Durban is known as one of the leading tourist attractions in the country and the region. Durban is also the largest container port in South Africa.
At a meeting with representatives from the SPAR supermarket chain of SPAR Group Ltd, the Vietnamese diplomat introduced a number of Vietnamese products that can meet the requirements of the KwaZulu-Natal province and South Africa namely coffee, pepper, dried fruit, rice paper and instant noodles.
A representative of the supermarket chain said that he is willing to work directly with Vietnamese manufacturers and suppliers on the possibility of importing Vietnamese products.
The SPAR group has a network of more than 2,400 stores across South Africa selling food, beverages, and pharmaceuticals with good quality and affordable prices targeting different consumer segments in the country./.