Movement of the storm (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Localities in the south central coast are bracing against powerful Storm Nakri, the sixth typhoon from the East Sea this year, which is forecast to gain further strength while heading towards the region over the next few days.

Khanh Hoa, Phu Yen and Binh Dinh provinces will close schools on November 11 and 12, and ban ships from going to sea as from late November 9 or November 10.



Authorities are urging boats and fishermen working at aquaculture farms at sea to return to land, while getting plans ready for the evacuation of residents from houses and areas vulnerable to strong winds, flooding and landslide.

At an online meeting on November 8 morning, Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung required the Ministry of Transport to send two rescue ships to Quy Nhon city to assist Binh Dinh province in search and rescue work.



According to the national weather service, Nakri is likely to change its direction, moving slowly to the west and getting stronger. At 7 am on Nov 8, the storm was located about 290 km northeast of Song Tu Tay Island (in Vietnam’s Spratly archipelago), with strongest winds blowing at up to 100-115 km/hour.

In the next 24 hours, the typhoon will move west south-westward at a speed of 5-10 km and is likely to grow stronger.

By 7 am the next day, the storm will be about 140 km to the north of Song Tu Tay Island, packing winds at 115-135 km/hour.

In the next 48 to 72 hours, the storm is predicted to make landfall in localities from Quang Ngai to Khanh Hoa, before downgrading into a tropical depression. By 7 am on November 11, the tropical depression is forecast to be on the Central Highlands./.





