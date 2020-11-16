Deputy Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son said it is essential to proactively prevent the risk of unwanted clashes at sea, promote cooperation for economic recovery and mutual development, work together to protect natural resources, and seek the peaceful settlement of overlapping claims in the East Sea in accordance with international law, especially the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS 1982). In the photo: Deputy Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son addresses the conference. (Photo: VNA)