South China Sea Int'l Conference kicks off
The two-day conference attracts over 700 delegates, including nearly 60 prestigious experts from 30 nations, 12 ambassadors and representatives from over 20 foreign representative offices in Vietnam, and nearly 100 domestic and foreign journalists (Photo: VNA)
Deputy Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son stressed the need for parties to step up dialogue and win-win cooperation, seek peaceful solutions to differences and conflicts at sea on the basis of international law, and intensify cooperation to turn the East Sea into a sea of connectivity and cooperation instead of competition and confrontation. In the photo: Deputy Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son addresses the conference (Photo: VNA)
Deputy Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son said it is essential to proactively prevent the risk of unwanted clashes at sea, promote cooperation for economic recovery and mutual development, work together to protect natural resources, and seek the peaceful settlement of overlapping claims in the East Sea in accordance with international law, especially the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS 1982). In the photo: Deputy Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son addresses the conference. (Photo: VNA)
Deputy Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son proposed that countries continue promoting the central role of ASEAN in the regional security structure, supporting the ASEAN Vision on the Indo-Pacific Region, and creating favourable conditions for ASEAN and China to soon finish negotiations over a Code of Conduction in the East Sea (COC). In the photo: Participants at the conference (Photo: VNA)
The conference is jointly held by the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam (DAV), the Foundation for East Sea Studies (FESS), and the Vietnam Lawyers' Association (Photo: VNA)
