Business Economic institution reform crucial for completion of upper-middle-income goal: experts As Vietnam is about to join the group of upper-middle-income countries and pursuing the goal of becoming a developed and high-income country by 2045, the continuous renovation of economic institutions becomes more urgent than ever, said experts at a political dialogue workshop in Hanoi on March 1.

Business Hai Phong pledges optimal conditions for US investors Hai Phong will create optimal conditions for US investors to explore its investment environment and seek partnership with local firms, pledged Standing Vice Chairman of northern port city's People’s Committee Le Anh Quan.

Business Hanoi’s retail, service revenue up 12.3% in two months Hanoi’s total retail sales of goods and services in the first two months of this year were estimated at 122.5 trillion VND (5.16 billion USD), up 12.3% year-on-year, according to the municipal Statistics Office.

Business Hanoi's CPI increases 0.49% in February The consumer price index (CPI) of Hanoi in February rose 0.49% over January and 2.41% compared to the same period last year, the municipal Statistics Office reported.