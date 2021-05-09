A medical worker takes sample for COVID-19 testing in Kajang town of Malaysia, on May 8, 2021 (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Malaysia has tightened measures to stop the spread of COVID-19, including extending the ban on inter-state travel to June 6.

Senior Minister and Minister of Defence Ismail Sabri Yaakob also said social activities, education and economic activities that could attract public gatherings are not allowed in the period.

From May 10, all Ramadan and Aidilfitri bazaars in movement control (MCO) areas will be closed.

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Malaysia has surged over the past two days at more than 4,000 each day, reaching a three-month high of 4,519 on May 8.

Thailand’s health authorities announced 2,201 new cases on May 8, raising the total to 83,375, with 399 deaths./.