World FTAs, FDI and tourism essential for Cambodia’s economic recovery The Khmer Times on March 10 cited a recent report from the World Bank (WB) as saying that free trade agreements (FTA), foreign direct investment (FDI) and tourism are essential for Cambodia’s economic recovery.

World COVID-19 infections in Cambodia rises The Cambodian Health Ministry on March 10 confirmed 64 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total to 613 within 18 days since the third outbreak.

World Laos strengthens management over illegal foreign labourers The Lao government has imposed the penalties on illegal foreign workers and businesses’ operators as an effort to ensure that expatriates in Laos comply with the law, Vientiane Times reported.

World Indonesia - Singapore Bilateral Investment Treaty takes effect Indonesia and Singapore on March 9 exchanged instruments of ratification to put into force their Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT), which establishes rules on the treatment of investors and investments from both countries.