Hanoi (VNA) - Southeast Asian countries, including Cambodia and Singapore, have recorded much progress in efforts to prevent and repel tuberculosis (TB) - one of the world's most dangerous diseases.



In a message on the World Tuberculosis Day (March 24), Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said his country has seen a remarkable decline in the numbers of TB deaths and new cases in more than two decades.



The mortality rate from TB had dropped by 45% from 42 cases per 100,000 people in 2000 to 23 in 2022, he noted, adding that new TB cases had also fallen by 45% from 579 per 100,000 people in 2000 to 320 in 2022. These achievements have allowed Cambodia to achieve the Millennium Development Goals related to the reduction of morbidity and mortality from TB four years ahead of schedule.



The Cambodian leader said TB treatment is free-of-charge, with a high cure rate of more than 90%.



Meanwhile, latest data from Singapore’s Ministry of Health showed that the island country registered 1,201 new active TB patients last year, down from 1,251 in 2022.



Older age groups and males continue to make up a significant proportion of the new active TB cases in Singapore, the ministry said. About 78% of the 1,201 patients were 50 years old and above, and 66% were males./.