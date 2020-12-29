World Malaysia collects over 100 million USD of digital service tax The Malaysian government has so far collected 428.07 million RM (105 million USD) from digital service providers since the start of the enforcement of the Digital Services Tax early this year, said Deputy Finance Minister Abd Rahim Bakri.

World Cambodia starts crude oil production in southwestern waters Cambodia has begun extracting crude oil from fields in its waters off the southwestern coast of Sihanoukville, Prime Minister Hun Sen said on December 29.

World Cambodia’s rubber exports up 22 percent Cambodia exported over 285,589 tonnes of dry rubber from January to November, up 22 percent year on year, according to latest figures released by the country’s General Department of Rubber.

World Thailand welcomes 3,000 foreign tourists in November Thailand hosted 3,065 foreign tourists in November, official data showed on December 28, the second month of receiving long-stay visitors since a ban was imposed in April to keep COVID-19 infections under control.