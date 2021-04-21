Southeast Asian countries tighten COVID-19 prevention measures
Bangkok (VNA) – The Thai government has announced it will adopt the vaccine passport, a certificate of vaccination, for use as an official travel document for those already vaccinated against COVID-19.
The Royal Gazette on April 20 published a copy of the format of the vaccine passport along with an order by the Disease Control Department (DCD) authorising a number of disease control officials to issue the vaccine passport.
Only vaccinations using vaccines registered in Thailand or ones certified by the World Health Organisation will be issued with the vaccine passport, while the signature of an authorised disease control official is required to validate the passport.
The vaccination certificate is intended for an individual holder only, not for group use. Children aged under seven must have their parents' signatures on their vaccine passports, while those who are unable to write are required to give a fingerprint on the passport instead.
Thailand began its inoculation programme from February 28, with priority given to frontline medical workers.
While in Singapore, COVID-19 control measures will be tightened for travellers from India, where the pandemic situation is worsening with the emergence of new virus variants.
Travellers from India will have to serve an additional seven days of stay-home notice at their residence following their mandatory 14-day quarantine at dedicated facilities, the Ministry of Health said.
Those who have yet to complete their 14-day stay-home notice by April 22 will be also subjected to the additional seven-day stay-home period.
Migrant workers arriving from India in the construction, maritime and processing sectors will continue to be subjected to a 21-day stay-home notice. These measures will minimise importation risks and protect public health.
The Health Ministry also announced that it is easing measures for travellers from Hong Kong following an improvement of the COVID-19 situation in the territory.
Their stay-home notice period will be reduced from 14 days to seven, and the notice period can be served at their place of residence "if suitable".
This will apply to travellers who have remained in Hong Kong in the last 14 consecutive days and who enter Singapore from 11.59pm on April 22. They will be subject to a COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test on arrival and another swab before the end of their seven-day stay-home notice.
At the same time, Singapore authorities will also begin allowing long-term pass holders and short-term visitors with recent travel history to the UK and South Africa.
Meanwhile, Vientiane city in Laos on April 20 ordered the closure of restaurants and massage parlours, hotels and discos from April 20 to May 4 after it discovered COVID-19 infections related to illegal immigrants.
Salavan province also locked down 15 villages to trace and prevent the viral disease’s spread./.