Southeast Asian countries witness more COVID-19 cases
People wear face masks as they visit Angkor Wat in Siem Reap province of Cambodia. (Photo: AFP)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Cambodian Ministry of Health on July 12 confirmed 15 more COVID-19 cases, who are Cambodian citizens returning home from Saudi Arabia on July 10.
So far, Cambodia has reported a total of 156 infections, including 133 recoveries.
Meanwhile, Thailand reported 14 new infections on July 11, the highest level in a single day over the past few weeks, taking the total number to 3,216.
The new patients were Thai citizens returning from abroad and all are being quarantined. Thailand has passed 50 consecutive days free from community transmission.
Also on July 11, Indonesia announced 1,671 new cases, bringing the tally to 74,018.
The death toll increased to 3,535 after 66 more deaths were confirmed on the day.
Indonesian Minister of Health Achmad Yurianto said more than 34,710 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospital.
The same day, the Philippine Ministry of Health confirmed 1,387 new infections and 12 deaths, raising the tallies to 54,222 and 1,372.
An additional 807 patients have been given the all-clear, raising the total number of recoveries to 14,037.
The Malaysian Ministry of Health said on July 11 that the country reported additional eight cases, including four imported ones. The total number of infections now stands at 8,704, including 8,515 recoveries.
Meanwhile, Laos recorded no new cases on July 11, making it 90 consecutive days without new local transmissions, according to the Lao national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control./.