Jakarta (VNA) - The 50th Conference of the Southeast Asian Ministers of Education Organisation (SEAMEO) is taking place from July 22 to July 25 at Bandar Sunway, Selangor of Malaysia under the chair of the host country’s Education Minister Maszlee Malik.

The four-day conference will be attended by education ministers, government officials and official representatives from all 11 SEAMEO member states, affiliated member states, affiliates, Regional SEAMEO Centres and strategic partners.

In this conference, SEAMEO will highlight the change of education landscape issue in support of economic and social development.

This conference offers an open forum to discuss strategic direction based on SEAMEO’s seven priority areas in line with the perspectives and issues of the international education community, particularly in the Southeast Asian region.

This conference also seeks closer cooperation in the field of education among the Southeast Asian countries and beyond.

Education ministers are also expected to discuss setting priorities for SEAMEO post 2020 through the SEAMEO 2021-2030 strategic plan.

The SEAMEO, headquartered in Bangkok and established in November 1965, is an organisation that promotes cooperation in education, science and culture in Southeast Asia.

Since its inception, education ministers meet annually to discuss the achievement of 26 SEAMEO regional centres around the region covering financial reporting and current activity implementation as well as confirming future activity planning.

Since 2013, the SEAMEO conference has been held on a biennial basis by each member country rotationally.

Member countries are Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste and Vietnam.-VNA