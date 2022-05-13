The event began with the Vietnamese flag hoisting ceremony, which was followed by special art performances by over 1,000 artists and athletes to introduce the Vietnamese culture and honour the cultural identities of the countries in Southeast Asia.

The opening ceremony saw the presence of a large number of athletes and coaches from the 11 delegations who have been competing in 40 sports since May 4. The Vietnamese delegation comprises more than 1,300 members.

The ceremony looked to not only popularise images of Vietnam but also express the country’s readiness for integration, creativity, and contribution “For a Stronger Southeast Asia” as the theme of the Games goes.

SEA Games 31 will run in Hanoi and 11 nearby localities until May 23. This is the second time Vietnam has hosted the Games, after the first in 2003./.

