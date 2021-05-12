Southeast Asian nations continue seeing high numbers of COVID-19 infections
Empty street in Luang Prabang, Laos (Photo: xinhua/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Health Ministry of Cambodia on May 12 announced 472 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours – the highest-ever number recorded in a single day since the pandemic broke out in the country in January 2020.
Among the new cases, 469 were transmitted domestically. Additional five fatalities were also documented in the last 24 hours.
So far, the country has recorded a total of 20,695 infections, 136 deaths, and 8,539 recoveries.
Meanwhile, 55 new cases were reported in Laos on May 12, including 21 imported cases that have been quarantined upon arrival in Champasak province.
This brought the tally to 1,417, including 170 imported cases. Just one fatality has been recorded and 328 have given the all-clear.
The Philippines documented additional 4,842 infections, raising the total number to 1,118,359.
The number of deaths caused by COVID-19 rose to 18,714 after additional 94 fatalities were recorded on May 12./.