World US returns over 460 million USD retrieved from 1MDB funds to Malaysia Malaysia on May 12 said the US Department of Justice has returned 1.9 MYR (460.22 million USD) retrieved of funds recovered from assets related to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) fund.

World Thailand approves 192-mln-USD subsidy to reduce burning of sugarcane fields Thailand’s Cabinet on May 11 approved a subsidy worth 6 billion baht (192 million USD) for sugarcane farmers who cut fresh cane for sugar factories instead of burning them, in a bid to reduce air pollution caused by the burning of plantations.

ASEAN ASEAN supports Czech Republic in COVID-19 fight The ASEAN Committee in the Czech Republic on May 11 presented face masks to a district in Prague capital city in response to a call of local authorities to help disadvantaged people to surmount COVID-19.

World Vietnam calls for support to Lebanon at UNSC meeting The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) discussed the implementation of Resolution 1559 related to the situation in Lebanon at a meeting on May 11.