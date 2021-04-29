World Int’l public opinion concerned over China’s coast guard law International public opinion has criticized the Coast Guard Law of China, saying that China uses the law to legalise its coast guard force’s use of violence to serve the country’s unilateral sovereignty claim in the East Sea (also known as the South China Sea).

ASEAN Vietnam attends 23rd ASEAN-India SOM Deputy Foreign Minister and head of the Vietnam ASEAN SOM Nguyen Quoc Dung attended the 23rd ASEAN-India Senior Officials’ Meeting via a videoconference on April 28.

World World’s mammoth RCEP to benefit Singapore, regional nations The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), the world’s largest trade pact, will reduce tariffs and harmonise trade rules, and Singapore and regional nations stand to gain from it by being more deeply plugged into global supply chains.