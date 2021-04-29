Southeast Asian nations report large number of new COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 testing in Bangkok, Thailand (Photo: AFP/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Southeast Asian nations continue to report a large number of new COVID-19 cases.
Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on April 29 said that the country logged 1,871 new infections and 10 deaths in the past 24 hours, raising the national count to 63,570, with 188 fatalities.
To date, authorities in 73 out of the 77 provinces, including Bangkok capital, have asked people to wear face masks when going out, and imposed fines of up to 20,000 THB (640 USD) for violators.
Meanwhile, the Malaysian government on April 29 imposed the two-week Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) in nine localities of three states.
In March, the number of new infections in Malaysia was down, standing at triple-digit number for the first time in over three months. However, the figure surged again when the restrictions were eased.
New outbreaks were detected in residential areas and schools, instead of workplace as in the previous resurgence. The Ministry of Health announced that 15 new fatalities in the past 24 hours brought the country’s death toll to 1,477.
Cambodia reported 698 new COVID-19 cases on April 28. There was only one imported case, while the remainders had links to the February 20 community incident.
As of April 28, the country had seen a total 11,761 COVID-19 cases and 88 deaths.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on April 28 announced that Manila and four surrounding areas of about 28 million people will be lockdown for other two weeks from May 1.
He urged the citizens to closely follow health guidelines to curb the spread of the pandemic.
The Philippines’ COVID-19 tally exceeded the 1-million-mark on April 26 to more than 1.02 million, with total death toll of 17,031./.