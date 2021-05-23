Southeast Asian nations report surging daily COVID-19 cases
A person in Thailand get vaccinated (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Countries in Southeast Asia continued to see a large number of COVID-19 cases on May 23.
Cambodia logged 560 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths on the day, according to the country’s Ministry of Health.
The country’s tally of COVID-19 infections has to date reached 25,205, with 17,701 recoveries.
On the same day, 42 Indonesian medical workers were found to be infected with the coronavirus after providing treatment for 13 Filipino sailors.
With more than 1.7 million COVID-19 cases and the death toll of 49,000, Indonesia is the hardest-hit country in Southeast Asia.
Meanwhile, the Philippine Department of Health announced 3,083 new infections and 38 fatalities on the day, raising the national count to nearly 1.18 million and 19,951, respectively.
Malaysia documented additional 6,976 cases on May 23, the highest daily figure since the start of COVID-19. Most of the new patients were in Selangor state. The country has a total of 512,091 cases.
Thailand has announced to tighten border control after the detection of three cases with COVID-19 variant that originated in South Africa.
It has to date logged a total of 129,500 infections and 776 fatalities.
An online survey by the Suan Dusit Rajabhat university revealed on May 23 showed that 64.39 percent of 2,644 respondents nationwide said they agree to receive COVID-19 jab provided by the government./.