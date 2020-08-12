Southeast Asian nations struggle with COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues spreading in Southeast Asian nations with thousands of new infection cases reported each day.
In Manila, Philippines (Photo: Xinhua)
Hanoi (VNA) – The COVID-19 pandemic continues spreading in Southeast Asian nations with thousands of new infection cases reported each day.
On August 12, the Philippine Health Ministry said the country recorded 4,444 new infections and 93 deaths in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of infections and fatalities to 143,749 and 2,404 cases, respectively.
The country currently records the highest number of infections in the region.
The same day, Indonesia announced 1,942 additional new cases, bringing the total to 130,718. Meanwhile, the number of deaths rose to 5,903, or 79 cases higher than a day earlier, a record in Southeast Asia.
In Singapore, there were 42 new infection cases, the lowest in the past nearly five months, most of them are workers under quarantine.
Last week, the island state announced that it successfully wiped out COVID-19 hotbeds at dormitories where about 300,000 workers are living./.
On August 12, the Philippine Health Ministry said the country recorded 4,444 new infections and 93 deaths in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of infections and fatalities to 143,749 and 2,404 cases, respectively.
The country currently records the highest number of infections in the region.
The same day, Indonesia announced 1,942 additional new cases, bringing the total to 130,718. Meanwhile, the number of deaths rose to 5,903, or 79 cases higher than a day earlier, a record in Southeast Asia.
In Singapore, there were 42 new infection cases, the lowest in the past nearly five months, most of them are workers under quarantine.
Last week, the island state announced that it successfully wiped out COVID-19 hotbeds at dormitories where about 300,000 workers are living./.