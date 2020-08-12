World Domestic tourism booms in Malaysia after travel restrictions lifted About 51 percent of Malaysians polled have travelled domestically or are planning to do so since the restrictions of the movement control order (MCO) were lifted, Malaymail reported on August 12.

World Business Times highlights new opportunities in EU-Vietnam Trade The Business Times on August 11 posted a story describing the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) as a significant economic milestone for Vietnam.

World Thai new ministers take oath of office New Thai cabinet ministers took the oath of office on August 12, completing the process of their appointment.

World Singapore’s financial sector creates 22,000 jobs in 2015-2019 Singapore’s financial sector created 22,000 jobs between 2015 and 2019, and of these, three out of the four jobs went to locals, said a top official from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on August 12.