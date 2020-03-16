Southeast Asian nations work hard to fight COVID-19
Philippine people queue up to buy face masks (Photo: AP)
Hanoi (VNA) – Many Southeast Asian countries on March 16 said that they are continuously implementing measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The East Nusa Tenggara province’ authority of Indonesia decided to close the border with Timor Leste for two months.
According to Governor Viktor Bungtilu Laiskodat, the decision aims to protect Indonesian people amid the spread of COVID-19.
On the same day’s afternoon, Indonesia confirmed 17 more cases positive for SARS-CoV-2, lifting the total COVID-19 cases in the country to 134, including five deaths.
In a similar movement, authorities of Thailand’s Buri Ram province also decided to block all roads to the province in a bid to prevent the spread of the disease.
Accordingly, anyone arriving into the locality will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days, and the quarantine will be strictly controlled by authorities and volunteers.
In Myanmar, all cinemas across the country were required to close from March 16 due to fears over the disease.
Meanwhile, the Philippines has so far reported 141 cases that tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2, including 12 deaths./.