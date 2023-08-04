The Southeast Asian Women’s Volleyball Tournament kicks off in the northern province of Vinh Phuc on August 3 night with the participation of national teams from Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and the host Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

Vinh Phuc (VNA) – The Southeast Asian Women’s Volleyball Tournament kicked off in the northern province of Vinh Phuc on August 3 night with the participation of national teams from Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and the host Vietnam.

Director of the province's Department of Tourism, Sports and Culture Bui Hong Do, who is also head of the tournament organising board, affirmed that the province has prepared the best conditions for the event in terms of facilities, accommodations, practicing and competing venues to ensure its success.

Taking place from August 4-6, the tournament consists of six matches, with each team playing three matches. The teams will compete in a round-robin format, and the rankings will be determined based on the points earned.

After the first round of competition in Vinh Phuc province, the second round will be held in Thailand. Based on the results of the two rounds, the teams will be ranked.

Two opening matches are scheduled for August 4. Indonesia will play against Thailand at 16:00 while the host Vietnam will face the Philippines at 19:00.

All matches will be live broadcast by Vietnam Cable Television (VTVCab).



The tournament will also be open to spectators for free./.