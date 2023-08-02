Southeast Asian Women's Volleyball Tournament to open in Vinh Phuc
The Southeast Asian Women's Volleyball Tournament will take place in the northern province of Vinh Phuc from August 4-6, with teams from Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam taking part, reported the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
The tournament will consist of six matches, with each team playing three matches. The teams will compete in a round-robin format, and the rankings will be determined based on the points earned.
All matches will be live broadcast by the Vietnam Cable Television (VTVCab).
The tournament will also be open to spectators for free./.