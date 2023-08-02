Culture - Sports Vietnam festival to re-enact mid-autumn atmosphere in Japan The Vietnam Festival “Hello Saitama” will take place in the Japanese prefecture of Saitama from September 1-3, re-enacting the atmosphere of the Mid-Autumn Festival and bring it to the Japanese people and the Vietnamese community living there.

Culture - Sports Veteran Vietnamese actress judges AIFFE Film Festival Vietnamese actress and director Hong Anh is one of the judges at the 6th ASEAN International Films Festival (AIFFA) in Sarawak, Malaysia from August 2 to 4.

Culture - Sports Ultra Trail Cao Bang 2023 attracts nearly 1,000 runners Nearly 1,000 runners across the country are taking part in the Ultra Trail Cao Bang 2023, which opened in the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang on August 1.