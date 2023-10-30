Culture - Sports Infographic Eat like a Hanoian through typical daily dishes Hanoi is known for its rich and diverse culinary culture. From rustic and simple to sophisticated and luxurious dishes, all have the well-known flavors of the capital city.

Culture - Sports Infographic Vietnamese team targets 3-4 gold medals at Asian Para Games A 71-member team from Vietnam will compete in seven sports at the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China, from October 22-28. They target bagging three or four gold medals in the biggest Asian sporting event for people with disabilities.

Culture - Sports Infographic 36 vendor streets make Hanoi’s Old Quarter unique Hanoi’s Old Quarter is known for not only its 36 bustling vendor streets, but also diverse festivals and folk arts. Together, they make the Old Quarter a cultural cradle of the thousand-year-old capital city.