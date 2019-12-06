World Vietnam attends 22nd IFRC General Assembly in Geneva A Vietnamese delegation is taking part in the 22nd General Assembly of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) that opened in Geneva, Switzerland, on December 5.

ASEAN Ninth ASEAN Maritime Forum opens in Da Nang The 9th ASEAN Maritime Forum (AMF-9) opened in the central city of Da Nang on December 5, seeing the participation of more than 50 delegates from the 10 ASEAN countries and the ASEAN Secretariat.

World Int’l workshop discusses peace sustaining amid uncertainties An international workshop was opened in Hanoi on December 5 under the theme “Sustaining Peace in time of Uncertainties: Towards Greater Regional Resilience and Responsiveness”.