Business Vietnam looks to promote issuance of Gov’t bonds on int’l market Experts and economists have proposed to expand the issuance of Government bonds to the international market, saying that this will help increase oppotunities to mobilise investment flows for socio-economic development projects of Vietnam in the time to come.

Business Top 10 prestigious firms in property, construction announced Vinhomes JSC and Nova JSC are among the top 10 prestigious firms in the real estate and construction sector this year.

Business Gov’t affirms FDI's important role in Vietnamese economy The foreign direct investment (FDI) sector continues to be an important economic driver, contributing to making Vietnam more prosperous, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh said.