Southeast Asia’s longest 220kV offshore power line to be operational next month
The longest 220kV offshore overhead power transmission line in Southeast Asia, connecting the mainland of the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang and its resort island of Phu Quoc, will be put into operation in September.
The Kien Binh-Phu Quoc 220kV offshore overhead power transmission line, the longest in Southeast Asia, will be operational in September. (Photo: thanhtra.com.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – The longest 220kV offshore overhead power transmission line in Southeast Asia, connecting the mainland of the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang and its resort island of Phu Quoc, will be put into operation in September.
The project, connecting Kien Binh commune of Kien Luong district in the mainland and Phu Quoc Island, has been developed by Vietnam Electricity (EVN)’s Southern Power Company (EVNSPC) with a total investment of over 2.2 trillion VND (nearly 93.94 million USD).
Construction of the 80.44km power line started in March 2019. It consists of 169 transmission towers, including 117 installed at sea with a total length of 64.7km.
The project is now 95% finished with the mainland’s section completed while that on the island still under construction. The EVNSPC is racing against time to put finishing touches on the Phu Quoc section so the project can be operational next month.
The 80.44km Kien Binh-Phu Quoc consists of 169 transmission towers, including 117 installed at sea with a total length of 64.7km. (Photo: VGP)All construction materials used in the project are made in Vietnam.
The Kien Binh – Phu Quoc 220kV power line is expected to ensure stable supply for Phu Quoc, given that electricity demand on the resort island has been on a surge since the beginning of 2022 after tourism activities resumed. The island has seen more than 50% growth in power demand annually since 2014 when it was connected with the national grid.
The power demand by the island is projected to increase to around 120MW by the end of this year and to 170MW in 2023, causing overloads to the existing Ha Tien – Phu Quoc undersea 110kV power cables./.