Scene at the exhibition (Source: VNA)

The Vietnam Association of Photography Artists (VAPA) and the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong have collaborated to hold a photo exhibition and present awards to the best entrants at the Southeastern Photography Festival.The exhibition features 180 award-winning photos and other outstanding works by 94 photographers in the final round.With the theme “People and Land of Southeastern Region in Development and Integration Progress”, the festival drew nearly 1,600 photos by 240 artists from eight provinces in the region over three months. The photos feature natural landscapes, daily life and portraits.A photo entitled “Lang Dang Suong Giang” (A dewy morning) by Tran Quang Anh of Lam Dong province was presented with the gold medal.Meanwhile, photos entitled “Noi Tam Bao” (Storm's Eye) by Do Tuan Hung from Ba Ria-Vung Tau and “Hoa Hau Than Thien” (Miss Friendly) by Tran Duy Tinh from Binh Duong received the silver medals.Tinh and Lo Van Hop (Dong Nai province), Nguyen Ba Hao (Lam Dong) and Nguyen Nhat Tuong (Binh Duong) grabbed the bronze medals.Six artists were presented certificates and two team awards were given to Lam Dong and Dong Nai provinces.The exhibition runs until August 4 at the provincial Workers Culture House.-VNA