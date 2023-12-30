Since 2020, Binh Duong has been among the leading localities in foreign direct investment attraction.

Another bright spot is Ba Ria-Vung Tau province, which has lured 20 FDI projects so far this year valued at over 751 million USD, up five projects and more than 481 million USD from the same period last year.

To attract quality FDI, Binh Duong has rolled out harmonious solutions in transport infrastructure, logistics and personnel, while focusing on smart city building, with attention paid to attracting investments to science-technology parks on the basis of the fourth Industrial Revolution.

Ba Ria-Vung Tau has also worked to reform administrative procedures, and invested in the transport sector.

The province has supported enterprises facing financial difficulties, promising that the locality will create optimal conditions for investors to launch projects in the province./.

VNA