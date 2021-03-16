Tay Ninh province has worked with tourist companies by reducing electricity bills for accommodation, tourist procedure fees, and other services.

In 2020, Ba Den (Black Lady) Mountain (Tay Ninh) attracted 4.7 million guests, accounting for 87 percent compared to 2019.

Ba Ria - Vung Tau province welcomed 10.8 million guests in 2020, down 30 percent compared to 2019. The number of international tourists was 180,000, down by about 65 percent year on year.

In 2021, the southeast region plans to focus on linkage tours. Provinces will digitize tourism products and introduce local destinations via apps.

Revenue from national tourism in 2020 fell to 23 billion USD because of the pandemic and the number of international visitors dropped by 80 percent and domestic tourists by 50 percent./.

VNA