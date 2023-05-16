Business Ample room remains for Vietnamese exports to Africa There remains an ample room for Vietnamese exports to Africa, as the country accounts for only 0.6% of the continent's total import of 600 billion USD per year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, given opportunities brought about by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement.

Business Vietnam Airlines to launch online check-in service at Mumbai airport National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will launch direct flights between Hanoi/Ho Chi Minh City of Vietnam and India’s commercial hub of Mumbai, and launch online check-in service for passengers departing from Mumbai International Airport from May 20.

Business Belgian firms explore Vietnamese business culture A training conference was held in Brussels on May 15 to promote Belgian businesses’ understanding of the business environment and culture of Vietnam.