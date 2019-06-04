The 15th Southern Fruit Festival kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City on June 1, featuring a wide range of fruits.

The Southern Fruit Festival is the biggest of its kind it Vietnam, gathering enterprises and fruit growers to introduce famous specialities of localities in the region.

During the festival, visitors can tour a garden boasting exotic fruits grown in different parts of the country and a floating market selling ripe fruit.

About 2,000 tonnes of fruit is expected to be displayed and sold during the three-month festival. It is not only an occasion for fruit growers to sell their products, but also an opportunity for farmers and fruit growers to meet.

Besides enjoying delicious, and fresh fruit, visitors to the festival will also have a chance to enjoy special cultural art performances such as ‘vong co’ (nostalgia tunes), Don ca tai tu (amateur singing in southern Vietnam), and fruit contests./.