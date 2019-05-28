The press conference May 28 that announces the 15th Southern Fruit Festival (Photo: VNA)

– The 15th Southern Fruit Festival will take place from June 1-August 31 in Ho Chi Minh City, said the HCM City Tourism Department.At a press conference held on May 28, the department said the event is an annual cultural-tourism event of the City, aiming to advertize signature fruits grown in the southern region, and promote the trademark of southern fruits in particular and that of Vietnamese fruits in general.Truong Minh Hau, Vice Director of the Tourism Promotion Centre under the municipal Tourism Department, said the festival will have a competition for the best fruits, and shows to make fruits-formed shapes, fruit juice cocktails, and dishes from fruits.Visitors to the festival can tour a garden boasting exotic fruits grown in different parts of the country and a floating market selling ripe fruits.According to Nguyen Anh Hoa, Vice Director of the municipal Tourism Department, the festival will have 15 booths displaying embroidered products, lacquer-wares, and traditional products from craft villages, which look to preserve and develop traditional crafts in the country.-VNA