Culture - Sports Vietnamese movie to be screened at Locarno Film Festival The Unseen River directed by Pham Ngoc Lan will be internationally premiered at the Pardi di domani shorts competition of the Locarno Film Festival which will be held from August 5-15.

Culture - Sports HCM City in urgent need of public art space Installation of art in public places in Vietnam is essential to the development of smart cities and their cultural life, Ho Chi Minh City’s artists and cultural experts have said.

Culture - Sports Special stamp collection spotlighting Bach Dang victory made public The People’s Committee of the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh in conjunction with the Ministry of Information and Communications held a ceremony on July 18 to debut a special stamp collection on the Bach Dang victory (1288).v