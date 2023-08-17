A tourism site in Dong Nai province. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) - Local businesses, tour operators, and accommodation providers in the southern region have been diversifying travel products to attract more holiday-makers in the coming National Day holiday from September 1-4.



Statistics from some travel firms operating in the region show that by mid-August, the number of tour and accommodation bookings for the holiday has increased compared to regular days.



According to Saigontourist Group, the firm has developed many tour packages with attractive destinations and compettive prices, with the aim of luring more visitors.



Meanwhile, Vietravel has offered tours to the country’s tourism atractions namely Phu Quoc (Kien Giang), Nha Trang (Khanh Hoa), Quy Nhon (Binh Dinh), Phan Thiet (Binh Thuan), Ninh Binh, Hanoi, Lao Cai, and Ha Giang.



According to Trinh Hang, Director of the Department of Tourism of the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau, many resorts and tourist destinations in Vung Tau city, Xuyen Moc, and Long Dien have been adding new products and services, and organising entertainment activities, art performances, and beach sports competitions to attract tourists.



Director of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau Tran Hieu Hung said destinations like the Ca Mau Cape national tourism area, community ecotourism sites in Ngoc Hien, U Minh, Nam Can, and Tran Van Thoi districts have prepared diversified activities to serve tourists during the four-day holiday.



Promotion activities have been also strengthened in international tourism fairs in recent times.



According to Vice Director of the Department of Tourism of Ho Chi Minh City Le Truong Hien Hoa, the 17th International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City 2023 will take place from September 7-9, featuring trade promotion activities and events to connect key tourism markets.



This will offer a good chance for localities to promote their tourism prodfucts, contributing to increasing the number of foreign visitors to Vietnam, Hoa said.



Nguyen Van Khoa, Chairman of the Binh Thuan Tourism Association, stated that the new visa policy, along with tourism promotion programmes in the National Tourism Year 2023 “Binh Thuan -Green Convergence”, is creating favourable conditions for the locality’s tourism industry. Binh Thuan aims to welcome around 400,000 - 500,000 international tourists this year./.