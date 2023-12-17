Travel Quang Ngai promotes island, cultural heritage values to boost tourism With a coastline of more than 130 km, Quang Ngai province in the central region is a land of unique island and cultural heritage values, which is great potential and advantage for the locality to promote tourism and gradually turn it into a spearhead economic sector.

Videos Environmental protection efforts augmented in Ha Long Bay Environmental protection is viewed as a focal, consistent, and priority task during the management, preservation, and sustainable promotion of the world natural heritage site of Ha Long Bay.

Culture - Sports Con Dao Museum preserving heroic historic chapters With a collection of 2,000 documents and artefacts, the Con Dao Museum offers a profound insight into the nature, people, and historical significance of Con Dao Island, off the coast of Ba Ria-Vung Tau province. The museum also provides a unique opportunity for visitors to learn about the history of Con Dao Prison, which was known as “a hell on earth”.