Business Foreign experts inspect Ngoc Linh ginseng cultivation in Quang Nam Experts from the Dutch Fund for Climate and Development (DFCD) and the World Wild Fund for Nature (WWF) in Vietnam conducted a field trip to inspect technical and financial support for a project on the sustainable development of Ngoc Linh ginseng under forest canopy in the central province of Quang Nam province from February 26-27.

Business Ministry proposes a hike in special consumption tax on cigarettes, beer, spirits The Ministry of Finance has proposed to increase the special consumption tax (SCT) on a number of items harmful to health including tobacco, beer, and alcoholic products to limit imports, production and consumption.

Business US asked to help facilitate export of Vietnam’s fresh fruits Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai has called on the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) to promote the approval process for irradiation facilities so as to facilitate the export of Vietnam’s fresh fruits to the US.

Business MB Cambodia Bank debuts as commercial lending institution The MB Cambodia Bank, Public limited Company (MB Cambodia) officially launched its services on February 27 as a commercial bank wholly invested by Vietnam’s Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MB).