Business Novaland Expo makes strong impression on visitors, investors Novaland Expo, which closed in Ho Chi Minh City on December 8, made a strong impression on domestic and foreign customers and investors. The five-day event attracted nearly 20,000 visitors.

Business Finance ministry proposes cutting import taxes on chicken, pork The Ministry of Finance has recently sent Dispatch No.14813/BTC-CST to competent ministries and sectors, suggesting cutting import on chicken and pork products.

Business Vietnam’s stocks expected to head up in December After having declined for four straight weeks, the Vietnamese market may rebound in December as analysts and securities companies expect that cheaper shares will attract hungry investors amid the world’s volatility.

Business HCM City could become fintech hub: experts Ho Chi Minh City, the country’s commercial hub, has the potential to become a fintech hotspot of the country and region, according to experts.