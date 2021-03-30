Business HCM City firms in price programme seek to improve competitiveness Businesses in the Ho Chi Minh City price stabilisation programme have been encouraged to become more innovative in the face of tougher competition, experts have said.

Business Goal of 6.5 percent growth rate – big challenge: GSO head The Vietnamese economy continues to face many difficulties in the following quarters and the target of a 6.5 percent growth rate this year will be a great challenge as the global economy is still affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, head of the General Statistics Office (GSO) Nguyen Thi Huong has stated.

Business Reference exchange rate up 6 VND on March 30 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,237 VND/USD on March 30, up 6 VND from previous day.

Business Long An becomes top FDI destination in Q1 The Mekong Delta province of Long An tops all localities in terms of foreign direct investment (FDI) attraction in the first quarter thanks to a 3.1 billion USD project to build gas-fuelled power plants Long An I and II.