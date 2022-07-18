Environment HCM City’s zoo makes eco-friendly paper from elephant dung The Sai Gon Zoo and Botanical Garden’s staff and a group of students at the Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology (HUTECH) are making eco-friendly paper from elephant dung every weekend.

Environment Project launched to build 2nd branch of Vietnam Bear Sanctuary in Thua Thien – Hue A 10.5 million USD project on building the second facility of the Vietnam Bear Rescue Centre was launched on July 15 at the Bach Ma National Park in the central province of Thua Thien – Hue’s Phu Loc district.

Environment Vietnam needs roughly 368 billion USD to develop climate-resilient, low-carbon economy: WB Vietnam needs to invest approximately 368 billion USD from now until 2040 to build a climate resilient and low-carbon economy, according to the Vietnam Country Climate and Development Report (CCDR) released by the World Bank on July 13.