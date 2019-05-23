Thursday, May 23, 2019 - 14:55:46

Business

Southern region develops renewable energy

Vietnam has the advantage for developing wind and solar power. Encouraged by the state’s investment incentives, many businesses have invested in this area and have achived positive results.

VNA Print

Your comments about this article ...

Vietnam's leather and footwear exports hit 3.97 bln USD in Q1

Vietnam's leather and footwear exports hit 3.97 bln USD in Q1

Tea exports up 15.4 percent in Q1

Tea exports up 15.4 percent in Q1

Vietnam int’l trade fair takes place in Hanoi

Vietnam int’l trade fair takes place in Hanoi

Vietnam introduces investment opportunities in Belgium

Vietnam introduces investment opportunities in Belgium

Moc Chau promotes farm produce export

Moc Chau promotes farm produce export

Highway in central Vietnam to open to traffic

Highway in central Vietnam to open to traffic

Vietnam sees bright prospects for rice exports

Vietnam sees bright prospects for rice exports

Binh Duc pottery village in Binh Thuan province

Binh Duc pottery village in Binh Thuan province

Others