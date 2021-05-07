Southern stock market posts high transaction value in April
Liquidity of the southern stock market in April stood at the highest level from the outset of the year, with more than 14.51 billion stocks traded at a value of over 366.94 trillion VND, according to the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE).
Average transaction value per session was over 18.34 trillion VND, up 18.68 percent from March, and 47.41 percent from the same time last year.
HOSE also said that trading of covered warrants (CWs) – Vietnam’s third securities product after stocks and futures also heated up in the month, with over 506.38 million items sold at the value of 2.32 trillion VND.
The market also saw the benchmark VN-Index set a 20-year record high of 1,268.28 points on April 20, with total value of market transaction on the day topping 22.46 trillion VND (975.68 million USD).
The index in April edged up 4.02 percent from the previous month to end at 1,239.39 points, and surged 12.28 percent year-on-year.
Material, finance and real estate stocks performed well in the month, with VNMAT stocks rising 16.2 percent, VNFIN surging 10.55 percent and VNREAL up 10.47 percent.
Meanwhile, energy, utility, and consumer goods stocks suffered the respective declines of 10.03 percent, 5.04 percent, and 2.95 percent.
The net sales of foreign investors fell 93.87 percent from March to 751 billion VND.
HOSE saw no newly-listed stocks in the month, while five codes of LAF, TVB, PAN, BSI and ASG moved to the Hanoi Stock Exchange.
As of April 29, 511 security codes were being trade on HOSE, including 391 stocks, three close fund certificates, seven exchange traded funds (ETF), 79 CWs, and 31 bonds.
The stock market capitalisation on HOSE reached more than 4.46 quadrillion VND, increasing 4.12 percent from March, and accounting for around 73.87 percent of the country’s gross domestic product in 2020./.