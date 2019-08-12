Bangkok (NNT/VNA) - The off-road group in the southern border provinces will organise Southern Thailand 4 x 4 Off-road Asian Challenge 2019 from August 16-18, 2019 in Yala to strengthen relationships among four countries, promote the image of tourism and stimulate the local economy.



At the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Centre (SBPAC), Muang Yala district, Yala province, the Red Zone Off-road Yala Club and the off-road group in the southern border province held a press conference on organising event for four countries, namely Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia.



It is aimed at strengthening the relationships among four countries, promoting tourism and a good image for Yala and neighbouring provinces, as well as stimulating the economy of Yala and the three southern border provinces.



The press conference was attended by SBPAC Deputy Secretary General Thammarong Khongwatmai, Yala Provincial Permanent Secretary, Deputy Chief of Yala Provincial Police Station, Deputy Commander of Yala Special Task Force Unit and the President of the Off-road Club. – NNT/VNA