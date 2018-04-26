Illustrative image (Source: http://tourismcantho.vn)

- The seventh Southern Traditional Cake Festival themed “Origin of the homeland cake” is taking place in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho.Speaking at the opening ceremony on April 25, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Le Van Tam said the annual festival, which is the 7th edition so far, has become a major event of the region.It provides a chance to promote the land, people and cultural identity of the southern region, and introduce traditional cakes, contributing to preserving and upholding cuisine culture values, towards building a national trademark for the local cakes.The event draws both domestic exhibitors and foreign ones from seven countries - France, Japan, Thailand, the Republic of Korea, Italy, Indonesia and Malaysia -, who are displaying their staples at 200 booths.A cake offering ceremony in Tan An communal house in Ninh Kieu district marked the commencement of the festival. It featured various traditional cakes of ethnic groups living in the Mekong Delta and Can Tho in particular.Highlights of the festival will include a traditional cake-making competition, folk games and a singing contest on southern cuisine and cakes.A conference on preserving and packaging technology for traditional cakes is also arranged in the framework of the event.The event will last until April 29.-VNA