Business Ministry proposes not allowing conversion of condotel into residential projects The Ministry of Public Security has proposed not granting ownership certificates to allow condotels, tourist villas and officetels to be turned into residential projects.

Business Domestic flight frequency adjusted to reduce congestion at airports Carriers have adjusted their flight frequency to reduce congestion at Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat international airports that have both closed off a runway for major repairs.

Business Vietnam Airlines looks for assistance amid COVID-19 Dragged by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the national carrier Vietnam Airlines is seeking measures to ease pressure on its cash liquidity.

Business Vietnam vows to partner with Korean firms to overcome hardship: Minister Vietnam pledges to work closely with countries, including the Republic of Korea (RoK), to overcome difficulties amid the COVID-19 pandemic, said Minister - Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung.