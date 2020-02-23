Society New working licenses for foreign labourers to be suspended The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs has stated that in the time to come, it will suspend the granting of new working licenses to foreign labourers who come from areas hit by the acute respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus (COVID-19) during the time of epidemic announced by Vietnam.

Society Language, law course opened for Vietnamese living in Cambodia A training course to teach Khmer language and provide knowledge of culture, history and law of Cambodia for people of Vietnamese origin in Cambodia who wish to get Cambodian citizenship was opened in Takeo province of Cambodia on February 22.

Society Vietnam joins multicultural festival in Australia The Vietnamese Embassy in Australia is participating in a multicultural festival that opened on February 21 in Canberra to promote beauty of Vietnamese land and people to Australians and international friends.

Society Construction starts on wind power plant in Soc Trang BPP Vinh Chau Wind Power Co., Ltd (BPPVC) – a subsidiary of Banpu Public Company Limited (Banpu Power) of Thailand, started the construction of a wind power plant with a total capacity of 65MW in Vinh Chau town, the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang.