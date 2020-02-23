Southwestern border province busts major smuggling case
Customs officials of the southwestern border province of An Giang on February 22 busted a smuggling case with 25,000 medical face masks and three cartons of medicines to Cambodia. This was the first of such case in the province since the outbreak of the acute respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus (COVID-19) earlier this year.
Boxes of face masks are being smuggled to Cambodia (Photo: VNA)
An Giang (VNA) – Customs officials of the southwestern border province of An Giang on February 22 busted a smuggling case with 25,000 medical face masks and three cartons of medicines to Cambodia. This was the first of such case in the province since the outbreak of the acute respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus (COVID-19) earlier this year.
A man riding a motorcycle bearing no number plate loaded with 13 carton boxes broke the barrier at the exit gate and was about to do the same at the entry gate near the Cambodian side without making customs procedures when he was blocked.
A check revealed that the boxes contain the masks and the medicines, but the man, a Vietnamese, could not produce any receipt or document on the origin of the goods.
Further investigation into the case is underway./.
A man riding a motorcycle bearing no number plate loaded with 13 carton boxes broke the barrier at the exit gate and was about to do the same at the entry gate near the Cambodian side without making customs procedures when he was blocked.
A check revealed that the boxes contain the masks and the medicines, but the man, a Vietnamese, could not produce any receipt or document on the origin of the goods.
Further investigation into the case is underway./.