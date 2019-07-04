Space helps youngsters get closer to ethnic cultures

Located in Ba Vi district, Hanoi, the Vietnam Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism is a venue for visitors, especially youngsters to get an insight into traditional values of 54 local ethnic groups.
Thursday, July 4, 2019
