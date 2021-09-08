Sci-Tech Domestic tech accelerates investment in artificial intelligence Artificial intelligence (AI) is now the focus of global technology, with countries spending billions of dollars in research and development (R&D) to be at the forefront of new technology.

Sci-Tech Asia-Africa-Europe 1 undersea cable has problem again The Asia-Africa-Europe 1 (AAE-1) undersea fiber optic cable had a problem on the S1H section on September 4, affecting Internet connection from Vietnam to Singapore.

Sci-Tech Vietnam ranks eighth in IPv6 adoption worldwide Vietnam’s Internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6) adoption rate reached 45 percent, ranking second in ASEAN and eighth globally, up two places from 2020, according to the Vietnam Internet Network Information Centre (VNNIC).

Sci-Tech AI talents invited to join cooperation network with Australia The Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) and partners are calling on individuals and organisations working in artificial intelligence (AI) to join an AI cooperation network between Vietnam and Australia.