Sunday, April 29, 2018 - 19:35:45

Culture - Sports

Sparkling Ha Long on opening night of carnaval

The Carnaval Ha Long 2018 - a banquet of music, light and art - was held in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh on April 28, putting the first note for the 2018 National Tourism Year - Quang Ninh.

VNA Print

Your comments about this article ...

Heaven worship ritual of Vietnam's first feudal state re-enacted

Heaven worship ritual of Vietnam's first feudal state re-enacted

Palanquin procession celebrates Hung Kings Temple Festival

Palanquin procession celebrates Hung Kings Temple Festival

Mirror House in Thong Nhat Park given facelift

Mirror House in Thong Nhat Park given facelift

Vietnamese always eat Banh troi in "Han Thuc" Festival

Vietnamese always eat Banh troi in "Han Thuc" Festival

Flower Farm, a brand of elegant products

Flower Farm, a brand of elegant products

Poetic beauty of Non Nuoc Cao Bang Geopark

Poetic beauty of Non Nuoc Cao Bang Geopark

Beauties shine at Miss Sea Vietnam Global 2018’s semi-final

Beauties shine at Miss Sea Vietnam Global 2018’s semi-final

Stunning view of Bo Da ancient pagoda in Bac Giang

Stunning view of Bo Da ancient pagoda in Bac Giang

Others