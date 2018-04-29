Sparkling Ha Long on opening night of carnaval

The Carnaval Ha Long 2018 - a banquet of music, light and art - was held in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh on April 28, putting the first note for the 2018 National Tourism Year - Quang Ninh.
Sunday, April 29, 2018
