'Sparkling Night' concert to return to Hanoi on August 24
The “Sparkling Night” concert will return to the Hanoi Opera House on August 24 after two successful nights in May, according to the Vietnam National Opera and Ballet (VNOB).
The “Sparkling Night” concert will take place at the Hanoi Opera House on August 24. (Photo: Organiser)Hanoi (VNA) – The “Sparkling Night” concert will return to the Hanoi Opera House on August 24 after two successful nights in May, according to the Vietnam National Opera and Ballet (VNOB).
It comprises of two parts, with the first including excerpts from "A Midsummer Night's Dream," and the second featuring world famous romances and arias performed by Opera vocalists from the VNOB. International choir Hanoi Voices will also participate in the event.
The "Sparkling Night" will see the performance of leading opera artists in Vietnam such as Huy Duc, To Loan, Tung Lam, Huong Diep, Thu Quynh, along with award-winning artists.
Artists are working hard to prepare for the concert. (Photo: thethaovanhoa.vn)Artistic Director Phan Manh Duc said that the programme will make an exciting, high-quality comeback to meet the expectation of the art-loving audience.
The Vietnam National Opera and Ballet Theater is working to gradually bring symphony, opera and ballet closer to the audience, he added./.