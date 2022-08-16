Culture - Sports Vietnamese tank crew begins competition at Army Games Crew No.1 of the Vietnamese tank team competed in the qualifying round in Group 1 of the “Tank biathlon” event within the framework of the Army Games 2022 in Russia on August 13. There were plenty of Vietnamese people residing in Russia that came to cheer on the team as they competed.

Culture - Sports Indian cultural festival underway in Vietnam The Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City is hosting a cultural event called “Namaste Vietnam Festival 2022” in HCM City and the south-central province of Khanh Hoa from August 12 – 21.