A man tries out an obstacle that will be featured in the upcoming Spartan Race (Photo: VNA)

The obstacle course racing Spartan Race will come to Vietnam on February 15 next year, expecting to attract more than 1,000 participants, the organizer said at a press conference on August 21.According to the organiser, the race will be held at the History Ethnic & Cultural Park in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 9.There will be a Spartan Sprint course of 5km and 20 obstacles on rugged terrain and a Spartan Ultra course of 50km and 60 obstacles. Meanwhile, the Spartan Kids event will include an 800-m race for children aged from 4 to 9 and another 3.2-km race for 10 to 13 year-old racers.Athletes can begin registering for the Spartan Sprint and Kids categories on August 31.Initiated by Joe De Sena in 2007, the obstacle race has held over 250 events across 40 countries worldwide.-VNA