Speaker of Indian lower house visits Ha Long Bay
Speaker of the Indian Lok Sabha (lower house) Om Birla on April 20 visited Ha Long Bay, a world natural heritage site in northern Quang Ninh province, as part of his official trip to Vietnam.
Speaker of the Indian Lok Sabha Om Birla (fifth from left), Secretary of the Quang Ninh Party Committee Nguyen Xuan Ky (sixth form left), and other Indian and local officials pose for a photo in Ha Long Bay on April 20. (Photo: VNA)
Welcoming the Indian delegation, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyen Xuan Ky provided a brief on the province's socio-economic development and expressed his hope that the visit would strengthen India’s sound relations with Vietnam, including Quang Ninh, especially in tourism.
Ky expected that Quang Ninh will continue to be the venue for the International Day of Yoga held by the Indian Embassy in Vietnam, helping attract tourists, including those from India, to the province.
Birla appreciated the warm welcome of local leaders, noting the beauty of Ha Long Bay had left a strong impression on him.
Wishing Quang Ninh more successes on its development path, he voiced his belief that through his official visit, India and Vietnam, including the province, would step up people-to-people and cultural exchanges, as well as cooperation in areas such as information technology, aviation and tourism.
Ha Long Bay, recognised as a world natural heritage site by UNESCO, boasts thousands of magnificent islands and beautiful landscapes. It is a popular destination among both Vietnamese and international visitors./.